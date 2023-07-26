UGC NET 2023: Know Subject Wise June Session Cut Off For Assistant Professor

The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET 2023 Results. The results were declared two days earlier as was informed by UGC Chairperson. Candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth. Other websites to check are nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The Agency has released the cut off for assistant professorship and JRF position as well. An accessible pdf includes categories, eligible candidates, cut off, number of candidates in consideration zone, number of candidates in cons zone, and slots.

Here is the list of subject wise cut off for assistant professorship :

Subjects Unreserved SC ST OBC (NCL) EWS Economics 170 142 136 152 154 Political Science 97 85 81 92 93 Psychology 194 162 156 176 176 History 98 89 86 95 95 Commerce 98 86 83 92 94 Education 172 148 148 158 156 Social work 180 154 152 168 166 Home Science 184 160 156 168 168 Management 164 142 140 148 150 Bengali 116 144 132 152 156 Hindi 97 84 80 92 92 English 97 85 80 92 93 Adult Education 200 180 170 190 188

It is to be noted that cut off is in percentile. For general category student a 40 percent aggregate in both the exam is necessary while for SC/ST/OBC/ PWD, a score of atleast 35 percent is must to qualify the UGC NET exam

UGC NET Results 2023: Reservation Policy

-Seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15 percent.

- Seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5 percent

- Seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates, based on the Central List: 27 percent

- Seats reserved for candidates belonging to the General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) category: 10 percent