UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Last Date to Raise Objections Today, Results in August

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for UGC NET 2023 Answer Key today, July 8. Applicants who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of UGC NET- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can challenge the provisional UGC NET answer key for the June 2023 session by paying Rs 200 per question fee. The answer key challenge window will remain open till 8 PM. The payment window however will be open until 11:50 PM. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Raise Objections

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your username and password.

Step 3: Click on “View Question Paper" for marked responses and to review or challenge the Answer keys.

Step 4: Click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key".

Step 5: Raise your objections on the portal and give documents to support it.

Step 6:Pay the fee for raising the objection to the UGC NET 2023 answer keys and submit the application

Step 7: Save the confirmation page for future records.

The UGC NET answer key was released on July 6, 2023. This year, a total of 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the NTA UGC NET 2023 June Session. This test was conducted in two phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts across 181 cities in India. Phase I was conducted from June 13 to June 17, 2023, Phase II was conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023.