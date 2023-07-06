UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA Releases Answer Key, How To Raise Objections

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET answer key 2023 today, 6 July. Applicants who took the UGC NET 2023 in June will be able to download and review their answer keys once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must log in using their registration number and password to get the UGC NET answer key 2023. The final results are scheduled to be released around the second week of August.

The answer key will be tentative and subject to revision if there are any objections raised and taken into consideration.