UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA Releases Answer Key, How To Raise Objections

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 16:19 IST
New Delhi, India
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET answer key 2023 today, 6 July. Applicants who took the UGC NET 2023 in June will be able to download and review their answer keys once they are available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must log in using their registration number and password to get the UGC NET answer key 2023. The final results are scheduled to be released around the second week of August.
The answer key will be tentative and subject to revision if there are any objections raised and taken into consideration.
After reviewing the answer key objections, the UGC NET final answer key will be released simultaneously with the results around the second week of August.
As per the marking scheme of UGC NET, each question carries two marks. The UGC NET exam pattern deducts no marks for the incorrect answer to the question
Candidates can challenge the provisional UGC NET answer key for the June 2023 session by paying Rs 200 per question fee. The answer key challenge window will remain open from July 6 till July 8 (8 PM). The payment window however will be open until July 8 (11:50 PM).
This year, a total of 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the NTA UGC NET 2023 June Session. This test was conducted in 18 shifts across 181 cities in India
Step 1: Go to the UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Log in with your username and password.
Step 3: Click on “View Question Paper" for marked responses and to review or challenge the
Answer keys.
Step 4: Click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key".
Step 5: Raise your objections on the portal and give documents to support it.
Step 6:Pay the fee for raising the objection to the UGC NET 2023 answer keys and submit the application
Step 7: Save the confirmation page for future records.
The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the NTA and candidates can check the answer keys at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Candidates must log in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, using their application numbers and date of birth as mentioned on the admit cards, to obtain the provisional answer key for the UGC NET 2023. As a result, it is critical to have your admit cards accessible before reviewing the answer key.
The UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released today, July 6 and candidates can check the results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Each question in the UGC NET 2023 question paper is worth two marks.To answer a question, the applicant must select one of the options as the correct response. There will be no negative marking for wrong responses. Similarly, no marks will be awarded for questions that are not answered/attempted/marked for review.
If a question is determined to be incorrect/ambiguous or to have numerous correct answers, only those candidates who attempted the question and selected one of the correct answers will be granted marks.
The NTA will also provide the answer key along with the recorded responses of the candidates, as well as the phase-wise question paper. Candidates can determine their test scores ahead of their exam results using the answer key.
According to UGC guidelines, 6 per cent of candidates who participate in both papers of the UGC NET and get the minimum qualifying marks in the aggregate of both examinations will be termed NET qualified.
Those who qualify the UGC NET June 2023 session will be eligible for the assistant professors positions and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.
The June 2023 UGC NET result will not be subject to re-evaluation or re-checking. Furthermore, NTA has made it clear that it would not accept any correspondence in this regard.
The NTA held the UGC NET 2022 December session at 663 locations across 186 cities throughout India. The test began on February 21 and concluded on March 16. The NTA omitted 85 questions from the final answer key of the UGC NET December session 2022 examinations.
Follow the steps given below to download the UGC NET June 2023 cycle answer key:
The UGC NET June 2023 paper 1 had 50 questions from the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness categories, according to the exam pattern. The UGC NET paper 2 consisted of 100 questions from an elective subject.
“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August," UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced in a tweet.
UGC NET June 2023 Session Phase 1 – June 13 to June 17.
UGC NET June 2023 Session Phase 2 – June 19 to June 22.
The UGC NET June 2023 cycle answer key and results will be available at the following websites:
Candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks to pass the exam, however, for the reserved category, it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to clear each paper separately as well.
The UGC NET certificate is valid for JRF for three years. For the post of assistant professor/lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long.
The UGC has stated that the NET, SET, and SLET shall be the minimum prerequisites for direct recruitment to the position of Assistant Professor at all HEIs. UGC has devised an alternate path to Assistant Professor eligibility that does not require the NET/SET test. Candidates having a PhD from an accredited university are eligible for Assistant Professor positions without taking the UGC NET/SET…read more
The UGC NET June 2023 result will not be re-evaluated or re-checked. In addition, NTA will not accept any communication that is in this respect
Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023 Session was held on June 13 and lasted until June 17.
From June 19 to June 22, the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 test was administered.
The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December and those who qualify it will become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.