UGC NET December 2022 Answer Key Out, How to Raise Objection

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 cycle (phase I-V). Along with the answer key, the commission has also released the question paper with recorded responses. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2022 can download the provisional answer keys from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants may raise objections, if any, against the released provisional answer key till tomorrow, March 25 up to 8.00 pm. It is to be noted that while raising objections, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge. Candidates will be allowed to make payment by 11:50 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly," reads the official notification. Based on the revised final answer key, the NET result will be prepared and announced on the main site of UGC.

UGC NET December 2022 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the provisional answer key link.

Step 3: Enter your login details correctly on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The UGC NET provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep the answer key and response sheet.

Step 6: Raise objections, if any, by clicking on question id.

Step 7: Add supporting documents or proof and click on submit.

Step 8: Make the necessary payment for each question challenged.

Step 9: Save the confirmation page.

UGC has announced that the payment of the processing fee must be made via (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes). Furthermore, no challenge will be entertained by the UGC without a receipt of the processing fee.

NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 exam for 83 subjects at 663 centres in 186 cities across India. The exam began on February 21 and concluded on March 16. UGC NET is an entrance exam to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ and ‘Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

