UGC NET December 2022 Exams Rescheduled in Delhi For 77 Students Affected by Technical Glitch

Education News, NTA, UGC-NETThe National Testing Agency (NTA) is rescheduling the examination dates for applicants affected by the technical issues on March 11 (second Shift) at one of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) centres in Delhi. A total of 77 candidates could not complete their examination on Saturday, March 11, due to network issues.

The technical glitch had triggered chaos at a centre in Delhi’s Rithala. The new revised dates for these applicants will be declared soon on NTA’s official website for the UGC NET computer science and application paper. The agency announced the decision to reschedule the examination via a tweet on Sunday, March 12.

The document that NTA tweeted said that the morning at the centre went by uneventfully. Out of 350 allotted candidates, 249 candidates appeared for the test, successfully completing it at 12 pm. The second shift, with 233 candidates present, was underway peacefully until 4:40 pm. This is when the exam was disrupted due to network issues. It took a little over an hour to resolve the glitch. The test was restarted at 5:50 pm.

“Some candidates became restless and violent and switched off the MCB, thus delaying the process of troubleshooting the network issue. A total of 77 candidates left the centre without completing the test, while 156 completed the test after it had resumed," the testing agency said.

The decision to reschedule the computer science and applications test was taken keeping in mind the academic interest of the candidates. NTA said that these applicants are being contacted individually. The agency has issued a helpline number and an email ID for the candidates to resolve queries and make clarifications.

UGC-NET is an exam that determines the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and lecturer along with junior research fellowship in Indian universities and colleges. The exam consists of two papers: Paper-I is a standard paper for all candidates, which assesses the teaching and research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II assesses the subject-specific knowledge of the candidate. The exam is conducted twice a year, usually in June and December. The test on Saturday was part of the UGC NET December 2022 session.

