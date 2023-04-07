UGC NET December 2022 Session Final Answer Key Released, Results to be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency ( NTA) has released the final answer key of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session. Students who appeared in the exams can check the final answer key from the official website of UGC NET 2023 – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the latest answer key and check their scores from their response sheets.

A total of 85 questions from all papers have been dropped by NTA in the latest answer key. The testing agency conducted the exams from February 21 to March 2 for 83 subjects, in two shifts. The results of this exam will be announced soon on the official website.

UGC NET 2023 Final Answer Key: How to Download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website for UGC NET– ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘UGC-NET December 2022- Final Provisional Answer key’

Step 3: Students can check their shift, subject code, and the answers along with them.

Step 4: Download and save it for future use.

The testing agency released the final answer key after the scrutiny of the objections raised by the students in the provisional answer key which was released on March, 23. The UGC-NET cut-off will be released soon in pdf format. It will contain the subject and category-wise evaluation for the exams.

Once the results are updated, candidates will be able to download them from the official website of UGC-NET. The results will contain the total marks obtained by the candidate along with his/her basic information. It will consist of the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, date of birth, and others. Students are requested to visit the information brochure of UGC NET 2023 for more information.

The exam was administered by NTA in five stages. Phase I was undertaken from February 21 to February 24, while Phase II was conducted from February 28 to March 1 and 2. This was followed by Phase III from March 3 to March 6 and Phase IV from March 11 to March 12. Phase V was held from March 13 through March 16.

Read all the Latest Education News here