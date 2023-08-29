UGC NET December 2023 Registration Process to Begin Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the detailed information bulletin for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2023 session soon. Along with the information bulletin, the exam conducting body is also likely to release the UGC NET December 2023 application form as well as the examination schedule. Once the registration link is active, candidates can apply for the UGC NET December 2023 exam by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to reports, the UGC NET 2023 application form and information bulletin are expected to be published in September 2023. However, this is a tentative timeline. Neither the agency nor UGC Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the date.

Candidates applying for the UGC NET 2023 exam, should keep in mind that only one application form needs to be submitted. More than one application submitted by a candidate will be rejected by the NTA.

UGC NET December 2023 Session: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the link that reads - “UGC NET December 2023" when activated.

Step 3: Candidates first need to register themselves on the portal. Then write down the system-generated ID and password.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the application form as directed.

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Crosscheck all the details and submit the form as directed.

UGC NET December 2023 Session: Details Required While Applying

–– Qualifying degree certificate or last semester marks sheet

–– Copy of University/ Board Certificate mentioning Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, Father’s Name, and Mother’s Name

–– Candidate mailing address and permanent address with pin code.

–– Valid ID proof (Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number) or even Bank A/c passbook with photograph/Other Govt ID will do.

–– Four cities for exam centres of your choice.

–– Code of National Eligibility Test Subject (Refer Appendix-II for Code).

–– Code of subject and course at Post Graduation level

–– Category Certificate, if applicable.

–– Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable

–– Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

–– A valid e-mail address and registered mobile number.