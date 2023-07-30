UGC NET December 2023 Session Exam Schedule Expected Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release the exam dates for the UGC NET December 2023 session anytime soon. Candidates will be able to check the detailed schedule of the UGC NET December 2023 session from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, soon after it is published. As per the latest report, the UGC NET exam date will be out by the first week of August, although, an official date and time are yet to be announced by the commission.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), UGC NET is held twice a year in June and December, covering 83 subjects. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting UGC-NET since December 2018, ensuring a smooth and efficient examination process.

UGC NET December 2023 schedule: how to check

Once released, candidates, who will apply for the UGC NET December session, can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the schedule:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link that will mention, ‘UGC NET Exam Date for December Session.’

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be directed to a new window.

Step 4: Your UGC NET schedule for the December session will be displayed on the screens.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned in the PDF and if required you can download the schedule.

This year, the UGC NET June session took place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 19 to June 22, catering to candidates aspiring for Assistant Professor and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor positions. This year, the exam witnessed a staggering number of over six lakh students appearing for it.

The UGC NET June exam comprised two papers. Paper 1 aimed to evaluate the candidate’s teaching/research aptitude, focusing on reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness. On the other hand, Paper 2 delved into the subject chosen by the candidate.