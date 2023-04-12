UGC NET December Session Results Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December session results will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. To access the results, candidates will have to log in using their respective registration number and password or date of birth.

UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates

According to media reports, NTA will release the UGC NET 2023 Result (December Session) sometime this week. The NTA dropped a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December Session papers in the final answer key that was made available on April 6. The final answer key was released following the objections raised by candidates.

Advertisement

UGC NET 2023 (DECEMBER SESSION) RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit UGC NET’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET 2023 result link which will be up on the homepage once the results are announced.

Step 3: Login using credentials such as UGC NET application number and date of birth (DoB). Also, enter the security pin or captcha code and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The NTA UGC NET 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the result for future reference or use.

The National Eligibility Test’s December Session was conducted in five phases from February 21 to March 16. It was held for 83 subjects at 663 centres across the country. This year, a total of 8,34,537 students appeared for the NTA UGC NET.

Advertisement

UGC NET 2023 (DECEMBER SESSION) PASSING CRITERIA:

General category candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in both papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. While candidates from the reserved categories, need to secure at least 35 per cent to clear the UGC NET. Candidates must also clear each paper individually and in aggregate.

Advertisement

The Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions are both filled through the UGC NET, which is conducted at a number of universities and colleges nationwide. Individuals who meet the requirements to become an assistant professor will be qualified to teach in numerous universities and colleges around the nation. The exam is held twice a year, with the first taking place in June and the second in December.

Read all the Latest Education News here