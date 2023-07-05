UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Likely by July 6, Result on August Second Week: UGC Chief

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the UGC- NET June 2023 examination provisional answer keys likely by July 5 or July 6. Once released, it will be available at the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The results are expected to be out by the second week of August, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced.

“UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August," tweeted the UGC chief.

UGC NET June 2023: How to download answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards latest announcements and check for answer keys.

Step 3- Candidates have to select the link and enter their login credentials like application number and password.

Step 4- Once done, candidates can download the answer keys for their subject they applied for.