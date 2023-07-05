Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Likely by July 6, Result on August Second Week: UGC Chief

UGC NET June 2023: The results are expected to be out by the second week of August, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 12:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December (Representative Image)
The National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the UGC- NET June 2023 examination provisional answer keys likely by July 5 or July 6. Once released, it will be available at the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The results are expected to be out by the second week of August, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced.

“UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August," tweeted the UGC chief.

UGC NET June 2023: How to download answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards latest announcements and check for answer keys.

Step 3- Candidates have to select the link and enter their login credentials like application number and password.

Step 4- Once done, candidates can download the answer keys for their subject they applied for.

    • Candidates will be able to raise objections on the provisional answer keys released. These objections will then be examined by the subject expert committee and necessary steps will be taken into account. After the clarification of the provisional answer keys, candidates can expect final answer keys for UGC NET June 2023. NTA will not entertain any objections or challenges once the provisional answer keys are released.

    The UGC NET is held twice a year, once in June and again in December. Those who qualify for the UGC NET will become eligible for the assistant professorship and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country. Candidates who meet the necessary criteria to become assistant professors are qualified to teach in a number of universities and colleges in India. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.

    About the Author

    Sheen Kachroo

    first published: July 05, 2023, 10:10 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 12:01 IST
