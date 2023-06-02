UGC NET June 2023 Session Application Correction Begins, Steps to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the commencement of the application correction process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023. Starting today, applicants will have the opportunity to modify or update their information by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The edit window for the NTA UGC NET June 2023 application will remain open till tomorrow, June 3. After this date, no corrections in the provided information will be entertained by the NTA, under any circumstances.

The UGC NET June 2023 session exam is scheduled to be conducted by NTA from June 13 to 22. The examination will be held exclusively in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will comprise two papers, each consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no interval between the papers.

UGC NET 2023 application form: How to edit

Step 1. Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Look for the “UGC-NET JUNE 2023 (Correction Window)" link on the homepage.

Step 3. Provide your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4. Click on the sign-in option.

Step 5. Proceed to make the necessary changes in your UGC NET application form.

Step 6. Double-check all the details for accuracy before submitting.

Step 7. Once you are satisfied, submit the corrected UGC NET application form.

Step 8. Download the confirmation page and make a hard copy for your records.

UGC NET 2023: Application fees

Candidates are reminded that any applicable additional fees for making corrections in their UGC NET June 2023 application need to be borne by them. The payment for these corrections can be made through credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI. It is crucial to exercise caution and make corrections carefully, as this one-time opportunity is provided to alleviate any difficulties faced by candidates. It is important to note that no further chances for correction will be granted after this period.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is offering candidates the convenience of using UMANG and DigiLocker platforms to download essential documents such as the Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, and more. Candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the NTA website and regularly check their emails to stay updated with the latest information.