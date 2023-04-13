UGC NET 2023 Result Declared LIVE Updates: December Cycle Result Out, Know Passing Marks, Cut off

In addition to the candidate’s personal information, the UGC NET result will include the following details, which should be thoroughly reviewed:

1. The name of the applicant’s course.

2. The total number of candidates enrolled in that course.

3. The number of candidates who appeared in the course after applying, i.e. JRF and assistant professor or assistant professor only.

4. Maximum marks.

5. The name of the paper(s).

6. Secured marks on each paper.

7. Percentile in each paper.

8. The date of the results.