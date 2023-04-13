UGC NET 2023 Result Declared LIVE Updates: December Cycle Result Out, Know Passing Marks, Cut off

Written By: Education and Careers Desk
Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to check the results.
In case of any discrepancies, candidates can connect with the NTA by mailing the query to ugcnet@nta.ac.in or via call at the help desk at 011-4075 9000.
In addition to the candidate’s personal information, the UGC NET result will include the following details, which should be thoroughly reviewed:
1. The name of the applicant’s course.
2. The total number of candidates enrolled in that course.
3. The number of candidates who appeared in the course after applying, i.e. JRF and assistant professor or assistant professor only.
4. Maximum marks.
5. The name of the paper(s).
6. Secured marks on each paper.
7. Percentile in each paper.
8. The date of the results.
— ugcnet.nta.nic.in
— ntaresults.nic.in
— nta.ac.in
— DigiLocker
— UMANG App
For the general category and the reserved category, the minimum percentage of marks to qualify for UGC-NET is 40 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. Candidates will also need to pass both papers – 1 and 2 separately…read more
Step 1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of UGC NET
Step 2. Click on the result link option on the UGC NET homepage
Step 3. Enter required login credentials such as roll number and password/date of birth
Step 4. The UGC NET results for the December session will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Click on the download icon to save the result for further use…read more
In paper 1 of UGC NET, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, unreserved category candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200. The minimum marks will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS category candidates, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST. Overall, candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, while those belonging to the reserved category will have to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks.
The NTA usually announced the results of UGC NET within a month or less prior to Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the results were delayed and were released after 2 months. The exam concluded on September 29 and the results were announced on December 1 of that year. In 2019, UGC NET concluded on December 6 and the result was released in less than a month, on December 31 while the June 2019 exam ended on June 28, and the results were declared on July 15. The December 2020 and June 2021 results were announced on Feb 19, 2022.
Step 1. Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the UGC NET December 2022 result link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter required credentials such as roll number
Step 4. The UGC NET results December 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and save for further use
The UGC NET December 2022 phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, phase IV was scheduled for March 11 and 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) dropped a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December session papers in the final answer key that was published on April 6. Applicants can use the final answer key to calculate their probable marks. Each question carries 2 marks. Hence, candidates will get 2 marks for each correct answer in the exam. There is no negative marking.
Candidates can not apply for re-checking of the answer sheet after the results are declared. Candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks to pass the exam, however, for the reserved category, it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to clear each paper separately as well.
The UGC NET certificate is valid for JRF for three years. For the post of assistant professor/lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long.
The UGC chairman has said the UGC NET December 2022 session result will be out today, April 13. Once out, it will available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Father’s name
- Date
- Category
- Mother’s name
- Maximum marks
- Paper
- Marks and Percentile scored in each paper
- Percentage of marks obtained
As per the UGC policy, 6 per cent of those candidates who appear in both papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone and register yourself
Step 2: Select the option UGC NET and then select session and year
Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
The UGC Net December 2022, conducted by National Testing Agency, was held in five phases. The exams were conducted between February and March for 83 subjects. There were 663 examination centres in 186 cities across the country. The candidates registered for UGC NET 2022 were 8,34,537. Phase I was conducted from February 21 to 24 followed by Phase II from February 28 to March 3. Phase III was conducted from March 3 to 6, Phase IV was scheduled for March 11 & 12. Phase V was conducted from March 13 to 16.
Candidates who appeared for UGC NET December 2022 will have to get a minimum score to clear the exams. They will have to score at least 40 per cent marks to pass the exam, however, for the reserved category, it is 35 per cent. Candidates will also have to clear each paper separately.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) dropped a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December session papers in the final answer key. It was published by the agency on April 6.
Step 1: Download UMANG mobile application from Android Play Store or Apple App Store.
Step 2: Open the mobile application and search for National Testing Agency (NTA).
Step 3: Select UGC NET 2023 December examination.
Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page.
Other than the official websites- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, NTA will make the UGC NET 2023 result for the December 2022 session exam available at platforms including UMANG and DigiLocker.
No, candidates can not apply for re-checking of the answer sheet after the results are declared. There shall be no re-evaluation of UGC NET result December 2022 session. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.
UGC NET scores will be used to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. The selection of candidates for the following Fellowships of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is also made through the UGC-NET:
- National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)
- National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)
- Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) rescheduled the examination dates for applicants affected by the technical issues on March 11 (second Shift) at one of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) centres in Delhi. A total of 77 candidates could not complete their examination on Saturday, March 11, due to network issues. The technical glitch had triggered chaos at a centre in Delhi’s Rithala…read more
This year, the exam pattern and syllabus was updated. The types of questions on the exam also changed. Some subjects, like logical reasoning, communication, and higher education, had new syllabuses. UGC NET also introduced new topics.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2023 was disrupted at one of the centres in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on March 3. The disruption was caused by the roguish behaviour of some men who disconnected the electricity supply and created a commotion, said National Testing Agency (NTA). The chaos at the centre led to the exam being stalled and police were called in. Further, to assess the situation…read more
UGC NET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session results have been released today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and ntaresults.nic.in. To access the results, candidates can log in using their respective registration numbers and password or date of birth. NTA has also released the subject wise cut-off marks and percentile along with the results.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) dropped a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December session papers in the final answer key that was made available on April 6. The exam was conducted in five phases from February 21 to March 16. This year, a total of 8,34,537 students appeared for the NTA UGC NET.
General category candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in both papers – paper 1 and 2. While candidates from the reserved categories, need to secure at least 35 per cent to clear the UGC NET. Candidates must also clear each paper individually and in aggregate. The exam is held twice a year, with the first taking place in June and the second in December.
