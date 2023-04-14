UGC NET Result 2023: December 2022 Cycle Result Out, What's Next?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) session held in December 2022. By entering their login information, which consists of their roll number, application number, date of birth, and password, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For candidates who qualify for the position of assistant professor/lectureship, the UGC NET certificate is valid for life. On the other hand, candidates who are awarded a junior research fellowship with their UGC NET certificate have a three-year validity period.

UGC NET Result 2023: What’s Next?

Advertisement

The UGC NET, which is held twice a year, once in June and again in December, serves to fill assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) positions in universities and colleges across the country. Candidates who meet the necessary criteria to become assistant professors are qualified to teach in a number of universities and colleges in India.

The selection of candidates for the following fellowships of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs is also made through the UGC-NET:

- National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)

- National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)

- Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)

An estimated 8,34,537 candidates attempted the UGC NET this year. According to UGC guidelines, six per cent of candidates who appear in both examinations and receive the required threshold in the combined score for both papers will be deemed NET qualified.

The minimum percentage of marks required to be eligible for UGC-NET is 40 per cent for the general category and 35 per cent for the reserved category, respectively. Candidates will also need to pass both papers - 1 and 2 - individually.

Advertisement

Candidates from the unreserved category must earn a score of 40 out of 100 on paper 1, while those from the reserved category must earn a score of 35 out of 100. The minimum marks out of 200 for paper 2 will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS, 60 to 65 for SC, and 55 to 60 for ST. Candidates must receive 70 to 75 to be considered for the unreserved category.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here