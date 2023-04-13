UGC NET Result 2023 Declared For December Session at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET, December 2022 session results have been declared. The UGC NET results have been made declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Those who took the exam can access their results by entering their login credentials, such as their roll number, application number, date of birth, and password.

The UGC NET 2022 December session was conducted by the NTA at 663 locations in 186 cities across India. The examination started on February 21 and ended on March 16. In the final answer key that was released on April 6 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 85 questions from all of the UGC NET December session examinations were dropped.

UGC NET Result 2023: Passing criteria

For the general category and the reserved category, the minimum percentage of marks to qualify for UGC-NET is 40 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. Candidates will also need to pass both papers – 1 and 2 separately. In paper 1, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200 for the unreserved category, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

UGC NET 2022 December Session Result: How to Check

Step 1. Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of UGC NET

Step 2. Click on the result link option on the UGC NET homepage

Step 3. Enter required login credentials such as roll number and password/date of birth

Step 4. The UGC NET results for the December session will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Click on the download icon to save the result for further use

This year, an estimated 8,34,537 students took the UGC NET. The UGC NET, which is administered at several colleges and institutions throughout the nation, is employed to fill both assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) positions. Those candidates who fulfill the prerequisites to become assistant professors are eligible to teach in several Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET takes place twice a year, once in June and later in December.

