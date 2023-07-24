UGC NET Result 2023 for June Session Exam Soon, Websites to Check

UGC NET Result 2023: A total of 6,39,069 candidates are waiting for the result of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023. According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the results will be declared on July 26 or 27. Once the result is declared, students can check their marks on the official websites. To check the result of the UGC NET exam, candidates have to use the application number and date of birth.

UGC NET 2023 Result: Websites to Check

— ugcnet.nta.nic.in

— ntaresults.nic.in.

Candidates who took the exam this year must note that JRF requires more marks than NET. Those who get 50 per cent in the paper are considered qualified for UGC NET, while for NET JRF, the top 6 per cent (this percentage can be more or less) who pass the exam are selected for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

As per the marking scheme of the UGC NET 2023 June session exam, students will get two marks for each correct response. There will be no negative marking for any incorrect response. Unanswered, un-attempted, or marked-for-review questions will be given no marks. In cases of incorrect or ambiguous questions with multiple correct answers, credit is given to candidates who attempted the question and chose one correct answer. If a question is found to be incorrect and dropped, candidates who attempted it receive two marks, as per NTA.