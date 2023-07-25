UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Results Declared Check At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2023 Results at its official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check their scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA has made the scorecard according to raw scores & percentiles scores of total raw scores. The percentiles will be calculated for each candidate in the session according to this formula:
Total Percentile (TP1) : 100 X No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score equal to or less than T1 score/Total no. of candidates appeared in the session
UNRESERVED - 98
EWS - 95
OBC(NCL) - 95
SC- 89
ST - 86
UNRESERVED - 194
EWS- 176
OBC(NCL)- 176
SC - 162
ST - 156
The results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET 2023) are expected to be made public soon. To Read more, click here
UNRESERVED - 97
EWS - 93
OBC(NCL) - 92
SC 85
ST 81
EWS -154
OBC (NCL) -152
SC -142
ST -136
The UGC NET June session 2023 was administered by the NTA from June 13 to June 22 and was carried out in 18 shifts throughout 181 Indian cities. To read more
As per the official website, to calculate result, for multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile). The calculated NTA score for all the shifts/sessions will be merged for further processing for deciding the allocation. In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates.
After the UGC NET result 2023 has been made available at nta.ac.in, it will be preserved on the website for 90 days.
The UGC NET results for each session would be prepared in the form of — Raw Scores — Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores.
The percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the session as follows:
Let TP1 be the Percentile Scores of Total Raw Score of that candidate.
Candidates will need their application number as mentioned on admit card and date of birth to check result.
After getting the online result, candidates must cross-check the following details to and in case of any error, report to NTA at the earliest:
— Name of the applicant
— Paper name
— Secured marks on each paper
— Percentile in each paper
— Date of the results
— Application number
— Date of birth
— All spellings
A total of 5,44,485 candidates appeared for UGC NET 2022 out of which 43246 candidates qualified eligibility for Assistant Professor while 8955 candidates have been declared qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor.
In paper 1 of UGC NET, unreserved category candidates will have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to score 35 out of 100. In paper 2, unreserved category candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200.
The minimum marks will be 65 to 70 for OBC and EWS category candidates, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST. Overall, candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to score at least 40 per cent marks, while those belonging to the reserved category will have to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks.
Step 1. Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter required credentials
Step 4. The UGC NET results will be displayed on screen
The Chairperson of UGC, M Jagadesh Kumar, has now provided clarity on the matter on Twitter. In his tweet, he highlighted that the mandatory requirement of a PhD for direct recruitment at the Assistant Professor level has been removed. He further added that for PhD holders UGC-NET/SLET/SET exam is not mandatory for this position. To read more
UGC NET is a national-level exam. It is organised twice a year. The June session exam this year was conducted from June 13 to June 17 and from June 19 to June 22, 2023. This test was conducted in 18 shifts across 181 cities in India. Those who qualify for the UGC NET June 2023 session will be eligible for the assistant professor positions and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.
-Seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15 percent.
- Seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5 percent
- Seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates, based on the Central List: 27 percent
- Seats reserved for candidates belonging to the General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) category: 10 percent
- Seats in the above-mentioned categories are reserved for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have a disability of 40 percent or more: 5 percent
- Each question carries two marks for a correct response.
- Correct answers earn candidates two marks each.
- No negative markings for incorrect responses.
- Unanswered, un-attempted, or marked-for-review questions receive no marks.
- In cases of incorrect or ambiguous questions with multiple correct answers credit is given to candidates who attempted the question and chose one correct answer.
- If a question is found to be incorrect and dropped, candidates who attempted it receive two marks.
These are the websites candidates can use to access their results:-
- Candidate’s Name
- Enrollment and Roll Number
- Father and Mother name
- Category
- Courses applied for with marks scored, maximum marks and percentile in each subject
Candidates who meet the requirements for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) will be awarded one through UGC programs. JRF will be valid for three years. For those candidates who enroll for MPhil or PhD programs, the JRF fellowship will begin on the later date.
1-On the official website of the UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2- On the latest announcement section, click on the UGC NET June 2023 score card link.
3- Your NTA NET result link page will be appear on the screen.
4- Mention your application number, date of birth and password correctly.
5- Submit the login credentials entered. Verify the details before selecting the submit option.
6- Your UGC NET results 2023 and score card will be displayed.
For general category student a 40 percent aggregate in both the exam is necessary while for SC/ST/OBC/ PWD, a score of atleast 35 percent is must to qualify the UGC NET exam
The National Testing Agency will release the normalised scores of the students. The process was also adopted for CUET UG scores as well. The agency will calculate the average scores or raw scores of a session and the subject with divide with total number of students appeared in the subject.
Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023 examination was held from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to 22. In 181 places across the nation, the 83 subjects of the NET exam were administered over the course of 9 days in 18 shifts.