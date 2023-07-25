UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Results Declared Check At ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2023 Results at its official website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check their scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA has made the scorecard according to raw scores & percentiles scores of total raw scores. The percentiles will be calculated for each candidate in the session according to this formula:

Total Percentile (TP1) : 100 X No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score equal to or less than T1 score/Total no. of candidates appeared in the session