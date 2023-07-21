UGC NET Result 2023 to be Declared by July 26 or 27: UGC Chairman

The answer key of the UGC NET June exam was released on July 6. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key. Based on the challenges, the final answer key and result will be released. A total of 6,39,069 candidates who appeared in the examination are waiting for their results.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result 2023 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by July 26 or 27, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has informed. After the result is released, students who took the exam will be able to check their exam results through the official website of NTA, at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Application number and date of birth will be required to check the result.

The agency provided the answer key along with the recorded responses of the candidates, as well as the phase-wise question paper. Candidates can determine their test scores ahead of their exam results using the answer key.s per the marking scheme of UGC NET, each question carries two marks. To answer a question, the applicant must select one of the options as the correct response. There will be no negative marking for wrong responses. No marks will be deducted for questions that are not answered or attempted. If a question is determined to be incorrect or to have numerous correct answers, only those candidates who attempted the question and selected one of the correct answers will be granted marks, said NTA.

UGC NET is a national-level exam. It is organised twice a year. The June session exam this year was conducted from June 13 to June 17 and from June 19 to June 22, 2023. This test was conducted in 18 shifts across 181 cities in India. Those who qualify for the UGC NET June 2023 session will be eligible for the assistant professor positions and junior research fellowship in universities and other higher education institutions across the country.