UGC NET Results 2023: NTA Dropped 214 Questions From Final Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency has declared the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) final answer key for the June session along with the results. On the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, applicants who took the NET exams can get the UGC NET final answer key 2023 in addition to their scorecards. The UGC NET June 2023 final answer key shows that a total of 214 questions are eliminated. For a total of 83 subjects for which tests were administered in two phases, the final answer key is now public.

The UGC NET cut off for 2023 has also been made public by NTA, along with cut-off percentiles for each topic and category. On July 6, the tentative answer key for the UGC NET 2023 June tests was made available, and candidates had a chance to object to the answers. After reviewing the challenges submitted by the candidates, the final answer key was posted on the website. It is advised to the students to check reservation policy to determine the success rate:

Advertisement

UGC NET RESULTS 2023: RESERVATION POLICY

-Seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates: 15 percent.

- Seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: 7.5 percent

- Seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates, based on the Central List: 27 percent

- Seats reserved for candidates belonging to the General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) category: 10 percent

Also Read: UGC NET 2023: Know Subject Wise June Session Cut Off For Assistant Professor