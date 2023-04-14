Trends :TANCET 2023 ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023Karnataka Board Result
Home » education-career » UGC Notifies New Rule to Let Colleges Apply for Autonomy, Limits University’s Role

UGC Notifies New Rule to Let Colleges Apply for Autonomy, Limits University’s Role

Under the new rule, all affiliated and constituent colleges will be able to directly approach the commission to avail academic and administrative autonomy anytime throughout the year, without even going to the university

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 17:21 IST

New Delhi, India

As per the new UGC rule, all the autonomous colleges will be able to structure their own curriculum, admission policies, launch new courses (Representational image)
As per the new UGC rule, all the autonomous colleges will be able to structure their own curriculum, admission policies, launch new courses (Representational image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023. Under the new rule, all affiliated and constituent colleges will be able to directly approach the commission to avail academic and administrative autonomy anytime throughout the year, without even going to the university. Additionally, all the autonomous colleges will be able to structure their own curriculum, admission policies, streamline programmes and launch new courses as well.

“The Regulations, 2023 provide for a simplified and transparent mechanism for conferment of Autonomous Status to Colleges," reads the official notice. The commission notified the new rules under UGC Regulations, 2023 on April 3. According to the notice, the parent university’s role will be restricted to examining the online applications for autonomous status on the Commission’s portal within a period of 30 days. If the university does not comment or share their opinion during this period, then it will be presumed that the university has no objection.

Eligibility Status:

-All affiliated or constituent colleges of any discipline (that falls under government, aided, unaided or partially aided or self-financed) are eligible for autonomous status, provided they are under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act.

-Colleges must also have at least 10 years of existence in the field.

-Colleges should be accredited either by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC); or by NBA for at least three courses(s); or from a UGC-empanelled authorisation agency. But if the number of programme(s) are less than three, then each of the eligible courses must be accredited as per National Board of Accreditation (NBA) norms.

-Meanwhile, the constituent colleges must also undergo independent accreditation.

- Initially, the autonomous status will be granted for a period of five or ten years as per Clause 7 of the UGC regulations.

- Further extension of the autonomy will be for a time period of five or ten years.

Apart from designing their own syllabi and admission rule, the autonomous status will allow colleges to start certificate or diploma programmes without the prior approval of the parent university. It will also be able to offer degree programmes at both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels along with PhD courses with the agreement of the academic council.

first published: April 14, 2023, 17:15 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 17:21 IST
