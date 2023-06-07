UGC Releases Guidelines For Environment Education at Undergraduate Level

The guidelines and curriculum framework for environmental education in undergraduate courses are now out. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education, unveiled them at an event on World Environment Day. He also interacted with the concerned heads, teachers, and students of the Higher Education Institution (HEIs) across the country.

Through an official notice, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all undergraduate programmes in HEIs to include this course. Given the multidisciplinary nature of the environmental education course, HEIs may choose to use the team-teaching method.

The SWAYAM platform offers online resources (such as video and e-content) that higher education institutions can employ to supplement the teaching-learning process.

While speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the commemoration of World Environment Day across the country envisions young involvement in spreading the message of Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE), as well as sensitising school-going children and others about LIFE. He further stated that the guidelines are designed to cater to students from all disciplinary backgrounds and to sensitise them about our nation’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and resolving global environmental concerns.

The learning outcome-based curriculum and guidelines are in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which emphasises the significance of making environmental education an integral part of the program. The course also encourages environmental awareness and sensitivity towards its conservation and sustainable development.