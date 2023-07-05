UGC Urges Colleges, Universities To Participate In Singing, Painting Talent Hunt

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions (HEIs) to encourage students to participate in the ‘YUVA PRATIBHA - singing and painting Talent Hunt’. MyGov.in in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture launched the ‘YUVA PRATIBHA - singing and painting Talent Hunt’ on May 10 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The idea behind this talent show is to promote the country’s rich heritage, music and culture at the grassroots level on a national scale by identifying as well as recognising the new and young talent in fields such as music and art.

YUVA PRATIBHA- Signing Talent Hunt

The signing talent event is open to all Indian citizens. Those interested can participate in three genres which are - folk songs, patriotic songs and contemporary songs. The submission for participation in the singing programme has to be made online by logging in to innovateindia.mygov.in till July 20. Entries that are submitted via any other mode will not be considered for further rounds.

Participants have to record a video while singing and submit their entry through YouTube (Unlisted Link), Dropbox, Google Drive, and other channels. They must ensure that the link is accessible as well. If access to the sample video is not available, then the submission for participation will automatically be disqualified. Winners will also get a chance to perform before celebrity judges.

Awards For Signing Talent Event

1st Winner: Rs 1,50,000 along with Trophy and Certificate.

-2nd Winner: Rs 1,00,000 with Trophy as well as Certificate.

-3rd Winner: Rs 50,000, Trophy and Certificate.

About 12 contestants will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

YUVA PRATIBHA- Painting Talent Hunt

For the painting competition, participants must be between the age group of 18 and 40 years. All entries should be submitted on the MyGov portal in JPG/JPEG/ PNG/ PDF format along with a short description of the painting. The last date to register for the competition is July 20. In the YUVA Pratibha - Painting Talent Hunt the various themes are Heritage & Cultural, Valour & Patriotism, Nature & Environment and Public Heroes & Leaders.

Awards For Painting Talent Event

-1st Winner: Rs 1,00,000 along with Trophy and Certificate.

-2nd Winner: Rs 75,000 with Trophy as well as Certificate.