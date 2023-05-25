UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Results Declared! 85.17% Pass in 10th, 80.98% in 12th

STEP 1: Go to the official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for either the 10th or 12th result.

STEP 3: A new login window will appear.

STEP 4: Enter the necessary login credentials.

STEP 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Capture a screenshot or take a photo.