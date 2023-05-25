UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Results Declared! 85.17% Pass in 10th, 80.98% in 12th

Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:02 IST
Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India
STEP 1: Go to the official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in
STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for either the 10th or 12th result.
STEP 3: A new login window will appear.
STEP 4: Enter the necessary login credentials.
STEP 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
STEP 6: Capture a screenshot or take a photo.
Tanu Chauhan tops Uttarakhand Board 12th with 97.60 per cent or 488/500 marks.
This year, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10th is 80.98 per cent.
This year, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10th is 85.17 per cent.
Uttarakhand board result Class 10th is announced. Subhash Chand Bakshi has scored the highest marks in UK board Class 10 result and is declared the UK board 10th topper.
Uttarakhand board has announced the UK Board class 10 and 12 result 2023. Students can check result on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. To check the result students will need to enter their roll number.
The board officials will announce the UK Board class 10th and 12th results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams together. According to the media updates, the UBSE board results will be declared by the state education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat in a press conference.
The official website ubse.uk.gov.in is down and the page is not responding due to heavy traffic. Results will be declared shortly.
Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat will declare the class 10th, 12th results shortly. Students can check their Uttarakhand board results online at the official websites- ubse.uk.gov.in. and uaresults.nic.in.
The UK Board class 10th and 12th results will be announced shortly in a press conference. A total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the UBSE Class 10th and 12th final exams this year.
Overall pass percentage- 82.63 per cent
Boys pass percentage- 79.74 per cent
Girls pass percentage- 85.38 per cent
Overall pass percentage- 77.47 per cent
Boys pass percentage- 71.12 per cent
Girls pass percentage- 84.06 per cent
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 result will be declared at 11 AM today. Students have the option to check their Uttarakhand board results online at the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in. and uaresults.nic.in.
This year, the media reports indicate that the number of students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board 2023 class 10 exams is 1,32,115, while the total number of students who took the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams in 2023 is 1,27,236. All the participants who attended the exams are recommended to have their login credentials prepared in advance for accessing the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023.
For students who are unable to achieve the required passing marks in one or two subjects of the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, the board conducts compartment exams. These exams provide an opportunity for students to retake the subjects, in which they did not meet the passing criteria, allowing them a second chance to clear the exam and improve their overall result.
In case students are dissatisfied with their marks obtained in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023, they have the option to request a rechecking of their answer sheets. The Uttarakhand board has provided this opportunity to ensure convenience for students. To apply for the re-evaluation of their answer booklets, students can visit the official website of the Uttarakhand board and submit their application along with the required fee. Typically, the application process for re-evaluation commences in June with results being announced in the last week of July 2023.
For Class 10 students, students had to appear in a total of 6 – English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Home Science. In Class 12 students had to appear in 5 subjects that included two language subjects and three elective subjects. To pass the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, students of both classes must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students will have to pass the theory and practical papers separately…read more
- Candidate’s name
- Candidate’s Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- School name
- Roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks obtained
- Final Result
- Division
- Remarks (if any)
Class 10- Ayush Awasthi and Ayush Juyal secured the first position with 98.60 per cent marks
Class 12- Diya Rajput topped the UK Board Class 12th examination with 97 percent marks
The results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) are scheduled to be released today, May 25. It has been reported that the announcement of the results will take place at 11 AM. Students will have the option to check their Uttarakhand board 10th and 12th results online at the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in. and uaresults.nic.in. Uttarakhand Board Class 10 exams took place between March 17 and April 6 in 2022, while the Board Class 12 exams were also held during the same period…read more
STEP 1: Install the app “UK Board Result 2023 (10th, 12th)".
STEP 2: Launch the app and log in using your Google account.
STEP 3: Select your desired class (10 or 12) from the provided drop-down menu.
STEP 4: Enter your roll number and complete the captcha code.
STEP 5: Click the submit button.
STEP 6: The Uttarakhand board result for 2023 will then be displayed on your mobile screen.
To pass the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, students of both classes must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students will have to pass the theory and practical papers separately.
STEP 1: Compose an SMS application on your mobile device.
STEP 2: To check the UK Board result for Class 10, type “UK10" followed by a space and your roll number.
STEP 3: For class 12th, type “UK12" followed by a space and your roll number.
STEP 4: Send the SMS to the number 5676750.
STEP 5: The UBSE marks will then be sent to the mobile number from which the SMS was sent.
In the year 2022, a total of 113164 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 111688 candidates appeared for it. A total of 92296 candidates passed the examination.
Students can check and download their results by keying the required login details such as roll number in the result window from the official websites.
In 2022, more than 1 lakh 27 thousand students appeared for the Class 10 examinations. The overall passing percentage was 77.47 per cent. Bifurcating into girls and boys, girls scored more than boys with a passing percentage of 84.06 per cent whereas boys stood at 71.12 per cent.
For Class 12, around more than 1 lakh 11 thousand students appeared for the examinations. Girls secured a pass percentage of 85.38 per cent whereas boys secured 79.74 per cent. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.63 per cent. Previous year, the 10th and 12th results for 2022 was announced on the same dates, that is, June 6, 2022…read more
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is set to announce the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 25 at 11 AM. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites and entering their roll number and captcha…read more
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) class 10 and class 12 board results are out. The announcement of the results was scheduled to take place at 11 AM. Students can access their mark sheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using credentials like roll number and date of birth.
This year, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10th is 85.17 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of Uttarakhand Board Class 10th is 80.98 per cent. Subhash Chand Bakshi has scored the highest marks in UK board Class 10 result and is declared the UK board 10th topper. Tanu Chauhan tops Uttarakhand Board 12th with 97.60 per cent or 488/500 marks.
If students residing in remote locations or experiencing technical issues while accessing their results online face any difficulties, they have the option to obtain their UK board results for the 10th and 12th grades offline via SMS. In addition to utilising websites and SMS to verify their results, students have the option to check their results via a mobile application, Digilocker.
The Class 10th examinations of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, under the Government of Uttarakhand, India, were conducted from March 17 to April 6, whereas, the Class 12th examinations were held from March 16 to April 6.
Following the announcement of the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12, students who are dissatisfied with their marks can opt for the revaluation process. Typically, the application process for re-evaluation commences in June with results being announced in the last week of July 2023. Additionally, students who have failed in one or more subjects can participate in compartment exams to prevent any academic setbacks.
This year, the media reports indicate that the number of students who appeared for the Uttarakhand Board 2023 class 10 exams is 1,32,115, while the total number of students who took the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams in 2023 is 1,27,236.