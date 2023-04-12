Ukraine Allows Medical Students to Appear for State Qualification Exam From India

The Ukrainian government has decided to permit international medical students, including aspirants from India, to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) from their native country. On March 28, the government of Ukraine decided to adopt a decree for students who have been affected across the world. This new declaration will allow students to appear for the Unified State Qualification Exam outside Ukraine in their permanent or temporary place of residence.

The government of Ukraine announced the move through a press release on March 31. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Emine Dzhaparova, the deputy minister of foreign affairs for Ukraine, also spoke about this matter during her visit to New Delhi. She is in the capital city for a four-day visit starting on April 9.

“On amendments to the procedure for conducting a Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) for graduates of master’s degree in healthcare, which will allow students to take the USQE outside of Ukraine in places of their permanent residence/temporary stay during the period of martial law," Ukraine government announced.

Considering that several students were forced to leave Ukraine and are unable to return because of the current security situation, the government of Ukraine adopted a new decree on March 28, the statement adds.

The USQE is conducted for MBBS aspirants to receive their medical license. The exam will include the following:

-An integrated test exam “KROK".

-An objective structured practical (clinical) exam.

-And a professional English language exam.

Through this decree, students who are living outside Ukraine will get an opportunity to appear for the KROK exam. This exam will be held at testing centres that are recognised by the State Non-Profit Enterprise in the respective countries of their stay, including India.

During her visit to India, Dzhaparova stated that more than 20,000 Indians, mostly medical aspirants were evacuated from Ukraine after the February 24, 2022 invasion by neighbouring country Russia. As most of them had to leave their studies mid-way the Ukrainian government is now coming up with measures, according to UNI. In March last year, Ukraine cancelled the KROK exam in view of the war. Several medical colleges had also started their online classes.

