Understanding The Distinction Between Company Secretary And Chartered Accountant

The first choice of students after passing intermediate in the commerce stream is to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) or a Company Secretary (CS). The Chartered Accountant’s Course is conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), while the Company Secretary’s Course is conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Both courses offer excellent career opportunities and a good salary package. However, it is important to understand the differences between the two. Today, let us take a look at the difference between CA and CS courses.

CA vs CS: Understanding the Distinctions

There are several key differences between a chartered accountant and a company secretary. Chartered accountants focus on managing risks, losses, and accounts of firms and companies, utilising their accounting skills. They also work to maximise profits, covering various domains such as audit, income tax, investment, finance, etc. On the other hand, company secretaries advise the Board of Directors on administration, finance, accounts, taxation, and other related matters. They also provide guidance on business and legal aspects to the companies they serve.

The difference in Course Duration: CA vs CS

Another significant difference lies in the duration of the CS and CA courses. Completing the Company Secretary course typically takes around 2 to 3 years. In contrast, becoming a Chartered Accountant requires approximately 5 years to complete the course, although this may vary based on the institution and curriculum.

Chartered Accountant Registration Process

To become a Chartered Accountant, one must first complete a Bachelor of Commerce degree, followed by passing the Registration Competency Professional Test (CPT) administered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Subsequently, the Integrated Professional Competence (IPC) test is undertaken.

Registration Process for Company Secretary

To register as a Company Secretary, the following steps are followed:

Register with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Complete the foundation course, which lasts for eight months.

Enrol in the Executive Program for one year.