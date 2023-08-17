Unhappy With First Report, UGC Writes to Jadavpur University Seeking Anti-Ragging Measures Once Again

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a second letter to Jadavpur University (JU) seeking details on what preventive measures is the university taking to eliminate incidents of ragging. UGC has said the first response was generic and did not have specific details on the preventive measures the varsity will be taking. According to sources, UGC is disappointed with the first report sent by JU.

We have asked JU to inform us if the provisions of UGC regulation on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions, 2009 are implemented in the university, said the commission. We await their response, it added.

Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University registrar has said that the authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras at the gates of the hostel. Further, a circular has been issued by JU asking all individuals to show ID cards if demanded.

The anti-ragging committee of Jadavpur University had earlier submitted a report to UGC after it held talks with the hostel, university authorities, and students before compiling the report. Another internal inquiry committee, formed by the university, has also recorded the statements of all stakeholders.

Registrar Snehamanju Basu, who is part of the committee besides the dean of student affairs said, “The boy’s death was extremely tragic. A police investigation is underway and we want the guilty to be punished."

“We have zero tolerance towards ragging and will ensure that the university is rid of the menace. We are discussing matters of security and surveillance by taking into confidence all stakeholders," she added.