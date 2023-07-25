Union Public Service Commission Announces Recruitment For 56 Vacancies Across Ministries

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released an advertisement inviting applications for various posts in different ministries. The recruitment process commenced on July 22, 2023, and interested candidates can apply until August 10, 2023, through the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

This recruitment drive offers a total of 56 vacancies in esteemed ministries such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Mines, and others. These opportunities present an excellent chance for aspiring candidates to join prestigious government organizations and contribute to the nation’s development.

Here are the details of the UPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancies:

Aeronautical Officer - 26 positions

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer - 1 position

Senior Administrative Officer, Grade II - 20 positions

Scientist B - 7 positions

Assistant Geophysicist - 2 positions

For each post, specific educational qualifications are required, which are as follows:

Aeronautical Officer: Candidates must hold a graduation degree in Aeronautical Engineering, Electrical or Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Metallurgical Engineering.

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: Eligible candidates should possess an engineering degree in Civil Engineering, Computer Science, or Information Technology (IT). Alternatively, a Master’s degree in Mathematics, Geography, Geophysics, Computer Application, Computer Science, or IT is also accepted.

Senior Administrative Officer, Grade II: Aspiring candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree.

Scientist B: For this post, candidates should have a First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (B.E. / B.Tech.) in a relevant engineering discipline. Alternatively, a Master’s Degree in a relevant science subject from a recognized university or equivalent is also acceptable.

Assistant Geophysicist: Eligible candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in Physics, Geophysics, Geology, or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute. Alternatively, a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute (BE or AMIE) is also considered.

Candidates interested in applying for these vacancies are advised to review the eligibility criteria and other important details available on the UPSC website.