University of Auckland, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Launches Dual Degree in Computer Science, Engineering

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland has collaborated with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University to offer a dual degree programme in computer science and engineering. Students from both countries can now earn two degrees via the programme — a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in computer science and engineering from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham followed by a Master of Science (MSc) in Computer Science or Master of Data Science (MDataSci) from the University of Auckland.

The programme will provide students access to world-class mentorship from both institutions’ faculty members and cutting-edge research facilities, said the university in a press release. Students can commence their BTech studies at Amrita University and, after three years, transition to the University of Auckland for a two-year programme to complete their master’s degree.

The dual-degree programme will also offer industry-based internship opportunities allowing students to gain real-world experience and platforms to apply their theoretical knowledge in a professional setting, the release stated.

After completing the two degrees, students will also be eligible for a post-study work visa in New Zealand, the release added. Further, high-achieving students opting for the double degree programme will qualify for a scholarship of up to $20,000 towards tuition fees.