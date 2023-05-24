University of East Anglia, UK Introduces MA in Medical and Health Humanities

University of East Anglia, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce MA in Medical and Health Humanities, a new post-graduate programme under the aegis of the Norwich Medical School. This programme is aimed at bridging the gap between medicine, health sciences, and the humanities, offering a unique and holistic approach to understanding health and healthcare from diverse cultural perspectives.

Students can take this programme either as a one-year full-time course or as a part-time course over two years. The course is open to all domestic and international students. The annual intake of the programme is in September every year. Additionally, the university is offering a full scholarship of £19,800 to the students. The Masters in Medical and Health Humanities course is a bespoke module that covers a wide range of topics including narratives of healthcare, illness and disability, and applied arts and health.

The Masters in Medical and Health Humanities course will offer creative and practice-based learning while exploring health as a holistic and culturally embedded experience. It is designed for students with a background in Humanities, Social Science, Medicine, and Professional Health related subject fields who are keen to explore the relationship between medicine, health, and society through a humanistic lens. It will challenge students to think critically and philosophically about what it means to be a healthcare professional in contemporary times.

Advertisement

This programme will also offer students to have the opportunity to engage in critical discussions, interdisciplinary research, and experiential learning, allowing them to develop a well-rounded understanding of healthcare from multiple perspectives. The unique aspect of this curriculum is that it offers a platform for students to engage in cross-cultural dialogues, explore diverse healthcare systems, and understand the cultural nuances of healthcare in different countries. This will enable students to develop a global perspective on healthcare and become culturally competent healthcare practitioners, capable of navigating the complexities of healthcare in diverse settings.

During the course duration, students will also have access to state-of-the-art facilities, resources, and faculty expertise at the campus, research, and innovation in healthcare education. This programme will provide students with a supportive and inclusive learning environment, fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and personal growth. It will also offer a wide range of new-age job opportunities in healthcare, academia, publishing, media, and cultural institutions.

Dr Harriet Cooper, Lecturer in Medical Education (Sociology, Medical and Health Humanities), MB BS Sociology Theme Lead, Year 3 Reflective Practice Lead, Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia said, “The Masters in Medical and Heath Humanities is a result of our endeavour to constantly evolve and offer education that addresses the need of contemporary times and the future world. This is a pioneering programme aims to offer a fresh perspective on healthcare, incorporating diverse cultural, ethical, and philosophical perspectives. It will give a comprehensive understanding of the human dimensions of health and healthcare, and prepare students to be compassionate, culturally competent healthcare professionals in a globalized world."