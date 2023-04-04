University of Jammu to Hold 3-day Mega Event Around PM's 'Panch Pran'

The University of Jammu will organise a three-day mega festival "Panch Pran" centered around the five resolves announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last year’s Independence Day address.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the festival on April 5.

"The University of Jammu in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Hindustan Samachar and Cluster University of Jammu is organising three-day mega event on the five resolves (Panch Pran) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji during his 76th Independence Day address to the nation," Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai told reporters here.

Prof Rai said the festival is going to be held from April 5-7 at the University of Jammu in consonance with the PM’s vision on "Panch Pran".

Advertisement

At a curtain-raiser ceremony, Prof Rai said the fest will focus on the five resolutions announced by the PM — making India a developed country; removing any trace of the colonial mindset; taking pride in our legacy; our strength of unity; and fulfilling the duties of citizens, which include the Prime Minister and chief ministers as well.

The VC said that the University of Jammu has already taken initiatives to acquaint the students with the rich heritage of India.

"The event will cover the lectures by the prominent experts, showcasing of documentaries and exhibition of cultural heritage. The Panch Pran Utsav will be inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, and Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to President of India, will deliver the Keynote Address on 5th April," he said.

He said new job-oriented academic programmes were introduced recently by the university to further strengthen the research. Financial assistance in the form of research grants and seed grant is also provided to the faculty of the university.

Read all the Latest Education News here