University of Melbourne to Launch Dual Degree with 3 Major Indian Universities

To further strengthen the education ties between the two-countries, Australia’s University of Melbourne is launching a Bachelor of Science (Dual Degree) with three major Indian Universities - the University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Hyderabad.

Senator the Hon Dan Farrell will launch the dual degree at venue on March 9, 2023.

The University of Melbourne has been offering blended Bachelor of Science degrees in partnership with selected Indian universities for several years now.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanes said “It’s fantastic to see that Melbourne Uni now plans to expand this collaboration by launching a dual degree with three of India’s leading universities."

On Wednesday he also announced that his country and the Indian government have finalized the `Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism.’

PM Albanese said that these developments – Australian university campuses and the qualification mechanism – are just the latest additions to our ever-growing education partnership.

He said, “I am pleased to announce a newer scholarship offering – the Maitri Scholarship. These are for Indian students to study in Australia for up to four years."

The scholarships are part of the wider Maitri program that seeks to boost cultural, educational and community ties between Australia and India.

Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin, also attended this event, along with the Vice Chancellor of University of Melbourne, Professor Duncan Maskell, and CEO of Universities Australia, Catriona Jackson.

Speaking at an event that showcased Australia-India cooperation on education PM Albanese said that he was very pleased to be in India.

He acknowledged that not everyone has the means or the ability to pack up their lives and study in another country. There might be financial constraints, or family commitments, or a variety of reasons that students want to, or need to, stay closer to home.

