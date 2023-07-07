Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
UP: 12-year-old Girl Goes Missing from School Hostel in Bareilly

Tanu, a class 6 student, had gone to take a bath in the hostel but when she did not return, warden Rekha Sharma was alerted

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 16:49 IST

Bareilly, India

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Sanjay Singh said a probe in the matter is underway and attempts are on to trace the girl (Image: Shutterstock)
A 12-year-old student of Kasturba Gandhi residential school in Shergarh town here has gone missing from her hostel, police said on Friday.

Tanu, a class 6 student, had gone to take a bath in the hostel but when she did not return, warden Rekha Sharma was alerted, they said.

    • Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Sanjay Singh said a probe in the matter is underway and attempts are on to trace the girl.

    ASP (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that an FIR was registered on Thursday night at Shergarh Police Station after a report filed by the girl’s parents. Police surveillance team is on the job to trace the missing girl, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 16:49 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 16:49 IST
