UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023 Released at bujhansi.ac.in, Exam on June 15

The Bundelkhand University has published the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelors of Education Joint (BEd) Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023. Candidates who registered for the UP BEd JEE 2023 can now check and download their hall tickets from the official site at bujhansi.ac.in. To access the exam admit card, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password on the candidate portal.

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination was initially scheduled for April 24 but was later rescheduled. The registration deadline was also extended as a result of the exam postponement. The UP BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 15. On the day of the exam, candidates must make sure to have a copy of their UP Bed JEE admit card with them. Without an exam hall ticket and a legitimate photo ID, no candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official page of the Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the BEd JEE 2023 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new login window opens, key in the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: The UP BEd JEE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it and download.

Step 6: Take a printout of the BEd JEE admit card 2023.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE Admit Card 2023: Exam pattern