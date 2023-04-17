UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Important Websites, Alternative Ways to Check Scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP board’s 10th and 12th results soon. The board, however, has not made any official announcements regarding the time and date of the results. This year, almost 58 lakh students appeared for the UP board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations.

Students who have appeared for the classes 10 and 12 examinations can check their results on the board’s official website by accessing the result using their 10-digit UP board roll number on — upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board results 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of UP board

Step 2: Click on the link for class 10, 12 results.

Step 3: Enter the 10-digit UP Board 2023 roll number and other required details on the portal.

Step 4: The UP board result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the UP board exam 2023 scorecard.

UP Board results 2023: Steps to check via SMS

Students can also check the UP class 10 and 12 results via SMS. For getting their result on their mobile phone, students need to type “UP10" or “UP12" followed by their 10-digit roll number. They need to send the message to 56263.

UP Board results 2023: Steps to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from Google Playstore or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your name, phone number, date of birth and Aadhaar number.

Step 3: Verify your account using the one time password (OTP) that appears on your mobile phone.

Step 4: Once your account has been created, go to the ‘issued documents’ section and select Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Step 5: Enter your roll number to access the UP Class 10, 12 marksheet.

One needs to score at least 33 percent to pass the UP boards 2023. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, need to appear for the compartment exams. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad completed the evaluation process of the high school and intermediate exams on April 1. The board had appointed 1.43 lakh examiners to evaluate the class 10 and 12 papers.

