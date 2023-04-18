UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Know Expected Date, Pass Percentage Over The Years

The results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023 will be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP). The board exams for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh were held from February 16 to March 4. The results of the intermediate and high school board exams will likely be released by UPMSP on or before April 27. Students can check their scores at the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, once they have been announced.

In order to pass the UP board exams in 2023, one must receive a score of at least 33 per cent. Those students who fail one or more subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams must take compartment exams.

Advertisement

The class 10 and class 12 pass percentages for the UP board have gradually increased over the years, consistently surpassing the 85 per cent threshold.

Last year’s UP Board class 10 results showed an overall pass percentage of 88.18 per cent. In 2022, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 91.6 per cent compared to 85.25 per cent for boys. Gautam Budha Nagar outperformed all other districts in terms of pass percentage, with Etawah coming in second and Amethi coming in third.

UP Board class 10 results: Pass percentage over the years

2022 - 88.18%

2021 - 99.53%

2020 - 83%

2019 - 80.07%

The intermediate examination 2022 was taken by 22,37,578 candidates, with 19,90,249 of them passing. 85.33 per cent of students who took the class 12 board exam in 2022 successfully cleared it. This is a decrease from the pass percentage of 97.88 per cent in 2021, yet it is higher than that in pre-pandemic years. The pass rate for girls was yet again higher here, at 90.15 per cent, while the pass rate for boys was 81.21per cent. In 2021, boys passed the UP intermediate exam at a rate of 97.47 per cent, while girls passed at a rate of 98.4 per cent.

Advertisement

UP Board class 12 results: Pass percentage over the years

2022 - 85.33%

2021 - 97.88%

2020 - 83.31%

2019 - 80.07%

2018 - 72.43%

Advertisement

The evaluation process this year came to a close on March 31 and the student’s scores are currently being tabulated. For the evaluation of the 3.19 crore answer papers, UPMSP designated 1,43,933 expert examiners. The total number of answer sheets of students in classes 10 and 12 was around 1.86 and 1.33 crore, respectively.

The High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams collectively attracted more than 58 lakh student registrations this year. There were 31,16,487 students enrolled for the Class 10 exam and 27,69,258 students who registered for the Class 12 exam in 2023.

To know about more upcoming board exam result 2023 dates, click here.

Read all the Latest Education News here