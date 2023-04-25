UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 DECLARED Live: 89.78% Clear High School, 75.52% Pass UPMSP Inter Exam

Published By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 18:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh, India
UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board has announced the high school and inter results today, April 25. Students who appeared for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Read More
Here’s how to check score directly here:
Priyanshi Soni has topped the class 10th exam by securing 590 marks out of 600. In the intermediate examination, Shubh Chapra secured rank 1. He got 97.80 per cent by securing 489 marks out of 500.
A total of 58,85,745 candidates were registered including 31,16,487 in High School and 27,69,258 in Intermediate.
A total of 208953 high school students and 222618 intermediate students left the exam this year. As many as 431571 candidates had left the exam.
The passing percentage of boys in high school is 86.64 and that of girls is 93.34.
In the intermediate exam, the passing percentage of boys is 69.34 per cent and the passing percentage of girls is 83 per cent.
As many as 89.78 per cent of examinees passed in high school, while 75.52 per cent of the candidates passed in Intermediate exam.
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Select the UP board option and then select class 10 or 12 results.
Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 1: Go to the UP Board website - upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the UP Result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: Result will appear, download and save.
You can check it directly by filling out this form below-
Students can check their results at:
— upmsp.edu.in
— upresults.nic.in
— results.gov.in
— indiaresult.com
— upmspresults.up.nic.in
To check your UP class 10th, 12th marks online, you will need your ADMIT CARD or the hall ticket as it contains your roll number. It will be required to check the UP board results. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets in hand prior to checking the marks.
The online result is not exactly the mark sheet. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet, however, it cannot be assumed that it is error-free. In case you find any error in the online results, alert the authorities at the earliest. Here’s what to look for in the mark sheet -
Personal details: Students can match their names, exam centre name, date of birth, fathers name and spellings etc from admit card and ensure its correct
Totalling: Calculations including the totaling of marks and percentage calculation should be correct.
Spelling: From the name of the student to the exam centre, everything should be spelled correctly, in case of an error, this could impact future prospects.
This year as well USMSP tried to restrict malpractices in state’s board examination. The Yogi Adityanath government installed two CCTV cameras, voice recorders and routers in every room of each examination center. A live monitoring was also done of the entire examination duration through webcasting.
To check UPMSP 12th result, SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
To check UPMSP 10th result, SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
Many times due to pressure, a student forgets where he or she has kept admit card. In such circumstances, a candidate can contact his or her school administration and ask for their roll number and school code. It is always advised to have a soft copy on different platforms to avoid last minute chaos.
A student of class 10th has to check his or her official documents provided by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. An easy way for the same is to check the admit cards given by the examination authorities. The hall ticket given by the UPMSP mentions the roll number and school code of the student.
The UP board results will be released on the official websites – — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com, shortly.
Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Gulab Devi congratulated and gave best wishes to students who appeared in the class 10th and 12th examination. On her Twitter account Minister Gulab Devi wrote “Even the students whose result is not as expected should not worry, every experience in life has value, there will be many opportunities to do better in the future. A stress-free and patient life will make your future bright! Once again, much love to all the promising kids!"
In case of any error in the marksheet or any query related to the board exam, students can get in touch with officials through the helpline numbers at 1800-180-5310; 1800-180-5312; 1800-180-6607 and 1800-180-6608.
Due to Covid- 19 pandemic the state education department did not conduct board examinations. However in 2020, the state awarded a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation to the state toppers. This time the state government led by Yogi Adityanath is silent on the matter.
Students scoring 33 per cent marks overall and in every subject is considered to have passed the exam. While checking the marksheet, it would be marked as ‘P’ which means pass. Students will also be given bonus marks in UP results for the wrong questions. Further, grace marks are also offered for the students who are missing passing marks by a small margin.
Re-verification: Students who are not satisfied with their scorecard can opt for re-evaluation or re-verification. Detailed information about this will be available at upmsp.edu.in, soon after the results are out.
Supplementary Exams: Those who are not able to clear the examination for class 10th or 12th can opt for supplementary exams. Students who fail in two subjects can get a second chance in form of supplementary exams, however, those who could not clear any of the exam will have to repeat their classes.
– UP Board 10th Admit Card or UP Board 12th Admit Card to know your roll number and school code
– Aadhar Card if you want to check your result through Digilocker
– Roll Number Details for sending SMS or checking via online mode
What: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023
When: April 25, by 1:30 pm
Who: UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla
Where: via a press conference at UPMSP headquarters, Prayagraj
For Whom: Over 58 lakh students
Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “UP Board Results 2023″ on the home page.
Step 3: In the newly opened window, click on the result link for ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’.
Step 4: Fill out all the login fields and press “Submit."
Step 5: The UP Board 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.
Rank 1: Prince Patel with 586 marks
Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur with 585 marks
Rank 2: Kiran Kushwaha with 585 marks
Rank 3: Aniket Sharma with 584 marks
Rank 4: Palak Awasthi with 583 marks
Rank 4: Astha Singh with 583 marks
Rank 5: Ekta Verka with 582 marks
Rank 5: Atharav Srivastava with 582 marks
Priyanshi Soni has topped the class 10th exam by securing 590 marks out of 600. In the intermediate examination, Shubh Chapra secured rank 1. He got 97.80 per cent by securing 489 marks out of 500.
The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. The class 10 and 12 board exams began on February 16. While the class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, the class 12 exams ended on March 4. The evaluation of students’ answer sheets began on March 17 and concluded on April 1.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: FAQs
Where to check UP board 10th, 12th result 2023?
[ans]Results will be released on the official websites – — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com[/ans]
Documents needed to check UP 10th, and 12th results 2023?
Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.
When will UP board result 2023 be released?
Results will be declared at 1:30 pm today, April 25
When will the UP board 10th, and 12th toppers 2023 list be released?
After the result is declared at 1:30 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.
How many marks are required to pass the UP board exams?
To pass the class 10th and 12th exams, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.
