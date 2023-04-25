UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 DECLARED Live: 89.78% Clear High School, 75.52% Pass UPMSP Inter Exam

Trends :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: The evaluation process was concluded on April 1. Over 58 lakh students from classes 10th and 12th will get the UP Board result today. Know passing marks and documents needed to check score

UP Board Result 2023 Live: up board 10th 12th result 2023 live upmsp edu in high school inter results declared marksheets, toppers updates

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 18:26 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board has announced the high school and inter results today, April 25. Students who appeared for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Read More

Apr 25, 2023 14:11 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Direct Link

Here’s how to check score directly here:

Apr 25, 2023 14:06 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Important things to check on online marksheet

  • Class
  • Student’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Mother’s Name
  • Father’s Name
  • District/School Code
  • Group Code
  • Subject-wise theory marks
  • Subject-wise practical
  • marks Total Marks (Total marks)
  • Maximum marks (Maximum marks)
  • Result / Division (Result/Division)
Apr 25, 2023 14:03 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Who are the toppers?

Priyanshi Soni has topped the class 10th exam by securing 590 marks out of 600. In the intermediate examination, Shubh Chapra secured rank 1. He got 97.80 per cent by securing 489 marks out of 500.

Apr 25, 2023 14:00 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Total 58,85,745 students took exam

A total of 58,85,745 candidates were registered including 31,16,487 in High School and 27,69,258 in Intermediate.

Apr 25, 2023 13:55 IST

UP Board Result 2023: As many as 431571 candidates left exam

A total of 208953 high school students and 222618 intermediate students left the exam this year. As many as 431571 candidates had left the exam.

Apr 25, 2023 13:47 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Girls outperform boys!

The passing percentage of boys in high school is 86.64 and that of girls is 93.34.

In the intermediate exam, the passing percentage of boys is 69.34 per cent and the passing percentage of girls is 83 per cent.

Apr 25, 2023 13:46 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage

As many as 89.78 per cent of examinees passed in high school, while 75.52 per cent of the candidates passed in Intermediate exam.

Apr 25, 2023 13:43 IST

UP Board Result 2023 Declared!

Apr 25, 2023 13:39 IST

UP Board Result: How to Check UPMSP Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Select the UP board option and then select class 10 or 12 results.

Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Apr 25, 2023 13:37 IST

Apr 25, 2023 13:27 IST

Apr 25, 2023 13:24 IST

Apr 25, 2023 13:21 IST

Apr 25, 2023 13:19 IST

UP Board Result 2023: What login credentials are required to check results?

To check your UP class 10th, 12th marks online, you will need your ADMIT CARD or the hall ticket as it contains your roll number. It will be required to check the UP board results. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets in hand prior to checking the marks.

Apr 25, 2023 13:17 IST

UP Board Result 2023: How to ensure marksheet is error-free?

The online result is not exactly the mark sheet. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet, however, it cannot be assumed that it is error-free. In case you find any error in the online results, alert the authorities at the earliest. Here’s what to look for in the mark sheet -

Personal details: Students can match their names, exam centre name, date of birth, fathers name and spellings etc from admit card and ensure its correct

Totalling: Calculations including the totaling of marks and percentage calculation should be correct.

Spelling: From the name of the student to the exam centre, everything should be spelled correctly, in case of an error, this could impact future prospects.

Apr 25, 2023 13:17 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Crackdown on cheating

This year as well USMSP tried to restrict malpractices in state’s board examination. The Yogi Adityanath government installed two CCTV cameras, voice recorders and routers in every room of each examination center. A live monitoring was also done of the entire examination duration through webcasting.

Apr 25, 2023 13:12 IST

UP Board Result 2023: No internet? No issue. Know how to check result offline

To check UPMSP 12th result, SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

To check UPMSP 10th result, SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Apr 25, 2023 13:12 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Lost your admit card? Here is what you need to do

Many times due to pressure, a student forgets where he or she has kept admit card. In such circumstances, a candidate can contact his or her school administration and ask for their roll number and school code. It is always advised to have a soft copy on different platforms to avoid last minute chaos.

Apr 25, 2023 13:08 IST

UP Board result 2023: How to check class 10th roll number

A student of class 10th has to check his or her official documents provided by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. An easy way for the same is to check the admit cards given by the examination authorities. The hall ticket given by the UPMSP mentions the roll number and school code of the student.

Apr 25, 2023 13:02 IST

Apr 25, 2023 13:00 IST

UP Board Result 2023 to be announced shortly!

The UP board results will be released on the official websites – — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com, shortly.

Apr 25, 2023 12:56 IST

UP Board Result 2023 : Education Minister Gulab Devi shares message

Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Gulab Devi congratulated and gave best wishes to students who appeared in the class 10th and 12th examination. On her Twitter account Minister Gulab Devi wrote “Even the students whose result is not as expected should not worry, every experience in life has value, there will be many opportunities to do better in the future. A stress-free and patient life will make your future bright! Once again, much love to all the promising kids!"

Apr 25, 2023 12:53 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Error in online marksheet? What to do

In case of any error in the marksheet or any query related to the board exam, students can get in touch with officials through the helpline numbers at 1800-180-5310; 1800-180-5312; 1800-180-6607 and 1800-180-6608.

Apr 25, 2023 12:52 IST

UP Board Results 2023: Will UP Education Department award state toppers?

Due to Covid- 19 pandemic the state education department did not conduct board examinations. However in 2020, the state awarded a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation to the state toppers. This time the state government led by Yogi Adityanath is silent on the matter.

Apr 25, 2023 12:52 IST

UP Board Result 2023: How to know if I have passed?

Students scoring 33 per cent marks overall and in every subject is considered to have passed the exam. While checking the marksheet, it would be marked as ‘P’ which means pass. Students will also be given bonus marks in UP results for the wrong questions. Further, grace marks are also offered for the students who are missing passing marks by a small margin.

Apr 25, 2023 12:48 IST

UP Board Result 2023: What students can do after declaration of UP Board results

Re-verification: Students who are not satisfied with their scorecard can opt for re-evaluation or re-verification. Detailed information about this will be available at upmsp.edu.in, soon after the results are out.

Supplementary Exams: Those who are not able to clear the examination for class 10th or 12th can opt for supplementary exams. Students who fail in two subjects can get a second chance in form of supplementary exams, however, those who could not clear any of the exam will have to repeat their classes.

Apr 25, 2023 12:46 IST

UP Board Result 2023: Documents Needed to Check Result

– UP Board 10th Admit Card or UP Board 12th Admit Card to know your roll number and school code
– Aadhar Card if you want to check your result through Digilocker
– Roll Number Details for sending SMS or checking via online mode

Apr 25, 2023 12:43 IST

UP High School, Inter Result 2023: FAQs Answered

What: UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2023

When: April 25, by 1:30 pm

Who: UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla

Where: via a press conference at UPMSP headquarters, Prayagraj

For Whom: Over 58 lakh students

Apr 25, 2023 12:40 IST

Apr 25, 2023 12:38 IST

UP Board Result: How much did toppers score last year in matric exam?

Rank 1: Prince Patel with 586 marks

Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur with 585 marks

Rank 2: Kiran Kushwaha with 585 marks

Rank 3: Aniket Sharma with 584 marks

Rank 4: Palak Awasthi with 583 marks

Rank 4: Astha Singh with 583 marks

Rank 5: Ekta Verka with 582 marks

Rank 5: Atharav Srivastava with 582 marks

Apr 25, 2023 12:13 IST

UP Board Result 2023: FAQs

 UP Board Director Dr Mahendra Dev and UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla declared the result. As many as 89.78% of students clear the high school exams, while 75.52% of candidates passed the intermediate exams.

Priyanshi Soni has topped the class 10th exam by securing 590 marks out of 600. In the intermediate examination, Shubh Chapra secured rank 1. He got 97.80 per cent by securing 489 marks out of 500. Students who appeared for the exam will have to get a minimum score of 33 per cent to pass the UP board exams. Over 58 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the UP board class 10 and 12 results. Out of the total, as many as 31,16,487 students registered for the class 10 board exams and 27,69,258 for the class 12 board exams. After the results are out, students who are unsatisfied with their marks in class 10 and 12 exams will be able to apply for a scrutiny of their answer papers.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. The class 10 and 12 board exams began on February 16. While the class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, the class 12 exams ended on March 4. The evaluation of students’ answer sheets began on March 17 and concluded on April 1.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: FAQs

Where to check UP board 10th, 12th result 2023?

[ans]Results will be released on the official websites – — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, indiaresult.com[/ans]

Documents needed to check UP 10th, and 12th results 2023?

Students will be able to check their results by entering their login credentials — roll number and date of birth, as mentioned on the admit card.

When will UP board result 2023 be released?

Results will be declared at 1:30 pm today, April 25

When will the UP board 10th, and 12th toppers 2023 list be released?

After the result is declared at 1:30 pm today, the toppers list will be released soon after.

How many marks are required to pass the UP board exams?

To pass the class 10th and 12th exams, the students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here

