UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 on April 5? Here's What UPMSP Said

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently released a clarification against fake information being circulated on class 10 and class 12 results 2023 date. Taking to Twitter, UPMSP secretary, Dibyakant Shukla informed that a notice containing his fake signature is being circulated on social media which claims that the result of Class 10 and 12 will be announced on April 5.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams for both classes began on February 16. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 3 while the exams for Class 12 concluded on March 4. As per reports, students will have to wait at least till April end for the Uttar Pradesh board 10 and 12th results. This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students.

“A fake notice is being circulated stating Uttar Pradesh board will announce the high school and intermediate results on April 5. The notice is fake and people should be careful of such fake notices doing rounds," the notice read. The authorities also informed that legal action will be taken against people involved in this act. UPMSP secretary Shukla shared the post on his official Twitter account on April 1.

A total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Out of which, 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate. The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres.

Students are currently waiting for their results. Once it is released, they will be able to check their results/scores on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. As per the reports, the evaluation process of board exam answer sheets is completed. Only the tabulation of marks and the preparation of final results is underway and this process takes about 20 to 25 days for it to complete.

