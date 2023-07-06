UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results 2023 Today at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP board high school and intermediate scrutiny results 2023 today, July 6. Those who took the UP board examination can check their scorecards through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

“The result of the scrutiny of the answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be announced by all the five regional offices of the Board of Secondary Education on July 6," UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla had said earlier.

This year, as many as 24,557 students took the scrutiny exam. Out of the total, 20,654 students belonged to the intermediate level, while 3,903 students were from the high school level. The results for the classes 10 and 12 exams were declared on April 25 this year. The overall pass percentage for the high school exam stood at an impressive 89.78 per cent, while for the intermediate exam, it was 75.52 per cent.

UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results: How to download

Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scrutiny result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login window will open. Enter necessary details

Step 4: After submitting the details, your UP Board Classes 10 and 12 scrutiny results will be displayed on the screen.