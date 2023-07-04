UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results To Be Declared On July 6 At upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed the date of UP Board Class 10 and 12 scrutiny results 2023. As per the official notification, the results will be declared on July 6. Students who have taken the UP Board examination can access their scorecards through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, recently shared this information on his Twitter handle. The official notification shared in the tweet read, “The result of the scrutiny of the answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be announced by all the five regional offices of the Board of Secondary Education on July 6."

UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results: Steps to check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of UPMSP-upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scrutiny result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login window will open. Enter necessary details including your roll number, date of birth etc.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your UP Board Class 10 & 12 scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your marks and if desired, download the scorecards.