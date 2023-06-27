Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
UP Board Compartment Exams for Classes 10th, 12th Postponed, Now on July 22

The high school improvement or compartment exam will be held from 8 AM to 11.15 AM and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM

June 27, 2023

The exam for both classes will now be held on July 22, instead of July 15 (Representative Image)
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Board Class 10 and 12 improvement/compartment examination date have been postponed. The exam for both classes will now be held on July 22, instead of July 15. The information was provided in a notification issued by the secretary of the UP Board, Dibyakant Shukla.

The Board, in a press statement, stated that “The pre-issued release, dated June 22, for candidates applying online for high school improvement/compartment and intermediate compartment examination for the year 2023 to be held on July 15, 2023 (Saturday) is cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. These examinations will now be conducted on July 22, (Saturday) as per the revised schedule."

The high school improvement or compartment exam will be held from 8 AM to 11.15 AM and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

A total of 44,669 students are registered to appear in UP Board compartment/improvement examinations including 18,400 students in the improvement exam of high school and 26,269 students in the intermediate compartment exam. The exam will be held at 96 centres in the state. The applications for the compartment/improvement examinations were accepted by the board till June 7, 2023.

    • Students should avoid carrying prohibited items at the exam centres such as mobile, pager, smart watches, calculator, or any other electronic devices. The officials will also ensure that CCTV cameras and routers are fully installed in the classrooms during the examination period.

    The candidates concerned must reach the examination centre at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination on the prescribed date by getting their admit card downloaded from the official website- www.upmsp.edu.in or by contacting the registered school and getting their admit card countersigned by the principal of their school. Students from class 10 will have to report at the exam centres at 7:15 AM, while the class 12 students are required to report at the examination centres at 1:15 PM.

