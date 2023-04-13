UP Board Result 2023: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage of UMSP Class 10 Exams

The results for the Class 10 board exams in 2023 will be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP). Reports claim that the results can be released anytime after April 20. Students who took the examination can check their academic results via the official website of the UP Board - upmsp.edu.in.

The state board’s statistics show that 31,16,487 applicants in total registered for the matric exam this year. The exams commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 3. Considered one of the most difficult board examinations in India, the UP board barely crosses the 90 per cent mark.

Also read| Upcoming Board Exams Result Date 2023: From CBSE to UPMSP, Check Board Result Updates

Advertisement

Take a look at the pass percentage of the class 10 UP board exams for the last 10 years. The pass percentage of the 10th examination of the UP board in 2022 was 88.18 percent. Boys received a passing percentage of 85.25 per cent while the passing percentage of girls was 91.69 per cent.

Additionally, in 2021, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and shutdown of educational institutes, Class 10th students obtained scores based on their performance in the Class 9, combined with their marks in the pre-board examinations. Students were evaluated on a 50-50 affair, taking into account both test scores. It was the same year when the pass percentage surged to 99.53 per cent. It was nearly 16 per cent higher than what the students scored in 2020, which is 83.31 per cent.

In 2019, the pass percentage was 80.07 per cent. If you look at the pass percentage of the last 10 years for class 10th in the UP board examinations, it was the lowest in 2018. When the results came out, the pass percentage was only 75.16 per cent. In the year 2017, the pass percentage of 10th students stood at 81.18 per cent.

2016 recorded the second-highest pass percentage in the class 10th UP board examination. While in 2016 it was 87.66 percent, in 2015, the pass percentage was 83.74 per cent. Before that, the pass percentage in 2014 was 82.39 percent and in 2013 the pass percentage was 86.63 per cent .

Read all the Latest Education News here