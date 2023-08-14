UP Board Hosts Tiranga Yatra With Students to Commemorate India's 77th Independence Day

On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, a tricolour campaign has been launched across the country, bringing patriotism and unity to every family in the nation. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education also carried out a Tiranga Yatra today as part of this fervent initiative. The Tiranga Yatra was formally inaugurated at 11 AM today by UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla.

Holding the tricolour flag in their hands, Scout guides and hundreds of students from various schools participated in the Tiranga Yatra at Prayagraj. The Tiranga Yatra began at the UP Board Headquarters and ended at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Square on the Civil Line. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue was garlanded and honoured by UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla, Regional Office Prayagraj Additional Secretary Vibha Mishra, and Deputy Secretary of Administration Poonam Mishra. As part of the Tiranga Yatra, state education department representatives paid respects to the martyrs and revolutionaries who played a significant role in the nation’s fight for independence.

Dibya Kant Shukla also addressed the officials from the Education Department as well as students at the end of the Tiranga Yatra. He also spoke to the crowd during the yatra, reminding them of the great freedom warriors’ sacrifices for the nation’s freedom.