﻿UP Board Result 2023: Class 10,12 Result Can be Released on the Same Day, Check Latest Update

58 lakh students are waiting for UP Board High School and Intermediate Result 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th. The students can check their results from the official website of UPMSP–upmsp.edu.in. There has been no official confirmation on the date of result yet.

Generally, the results of the UP Board are issued within three weeks after the completion of the evaluation of answer sheets. Looking at this pattern, the evaluation of copies was completed on 31st March. Results can be released after 20 April.

As per media reports, UP board results 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 is expected to be released on the same day like previous years. After the result is released, its link will be activated on the official website- results.upmsp.edu.in. Students will be able to check their results through roll number.

This year over 58 lakh candidates registered for the UP board exams. Out of which, 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10th while 27,69,258 students enrolled for Class 12th.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams for both classes began on February 16. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 3 while the exams for Class 12 concluded on March 4. One needs to score at least 33 per cent to pass the UP board exams 2023. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, need to appear for the compartment exams.

This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students. The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres. In 2022, UP Board released the high school and intermediate result on June 18, and the evaluation process was completed on May 5.

