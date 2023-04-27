UP Board Result 2023: Scrutiny Registration Begins For UPMSP 10th, 12th, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results of the UP Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 on April 25. The pass percentages for the students of class 10th and 12th this year are 89.78% and 75.52%, respectively.

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The UP Intermediate (Class 12) exams were taken by a total of 27,69,258 students. Shubh Chapra ranked first in the intermediate examination. He received 97.80 per cent after scoring 489 out of 500. A total of 31,16,487 students registered to take the class 10 exam, which Priyanshi Soni topped by scoring 590 out of 600.

Also Read: UP Board Class 10 Result 2023: 89.78% Pass, Priyanshi Soni Gets Top Rank, Check Merit List

Advertisement

The UPMSP has now begun the registration for the scrutiny process for class 10 and 12 exam results. Students may submit requests for scrutiny at results.upmsp.edu.in if they are not satisfied with their results. As per the official statement, the deadline for submitting online applications for the scrutiny of answer sheets for the 2023 high school and intermediate exams is May 19.

Also Read: UP Inter Results Declared: 75.52% Pass, Shubh Chapra Tops UP Board 12th Exams, Check Merit List

UP Board 10th, 12th Results: Scrutiny Application

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP website – results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the UP Board class 10, 12 answer sheet scrutiny link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Fill out the class 10, and 12 scrutiny application form

Step 5: Pay the application fee and press the “submit" button to complete the process.

Advertisement

To apply for UPMSP Class 10 and 12 online scrutiny, students must log in with the required information, including their roll number and the name of their school. The board will review each question as it is being scrutinised to determine if any were not marked or if the marks were totalled incorrectly. If any student’s marks increase during the examination, they will be issued a revised mark sheet. Students must pay a fee of Rs. 500 per question paper for the scrutiny of theory and practical answer sheets.

Advertisement

Students who failed in clearing the UP Board Class 10th or 12th Exam in 2023 may apply for the Compartment Exam. The examination schedule for compartment exams will also be announced soon by the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Read all the Latest Education News here