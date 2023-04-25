UP Board Result 2023: Unhappy With UPMSP 10th, 12th Result? Know Your Options

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board has finally declared the results of class 10 and 12 board exams today. The official websites upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, and upmsp.edu.in are where students who took the UPMSP class 10 and 12 exams can check their results. In Uttar Pradesh, 89.78 per cent of students who took the class 10th board exam passed it. 75.52 per cent of students who took the UP Board exam in the 12th grade passed the intermediate exam.

Students scoring 33 per cent marks overall and in every subject is considered to have passed the exam. While checking the marksheet, it would be marked as ‘P’ which means pass. Students will also be given bonus marks in UP results for the wrong questions. Further, grace marks are also offered for the students who are missing passing marks by a small margin.

Students who obtained unsatisfactory grades or failed in any of the subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam are eligible to take the compartment exams. The UP Education Board has yet to announce the schedule for the Compartment Exam, however, it is expected to take place in June 2023.

The UP Board will provide students with the option to submit a request for a scrutiny of their answer papers for the class 10 and 12 exams if they are unhappy with their results. Students who plan to submit a request for scrutiny must pay the application fee within the time period specified in the notification in order to be eligible for review.

Meanwhile, girls once again outperformed boys in the class 10th and 12th board exams. In terms of the class 10 results, girls passed with a pass percentage of 93.34 per cent, while boys qualified with 86.64 per cent. In the same way, girls qualified with an 83.00 per cent pass percentage in the class 12 results while boys passed with 69.34 per cent pass percentage.

This year, 58,85,745 students registered to take both the Intermediate (Class 12) and High School (Class 10) exams offered by the Uttar Pradesh Board. 31,16,487 students had registered to take the high school exam, while 27,69,258 had enrolled to take the intermediate exam.

