UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Registration From Tomorrow At upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will open the registration process for compartment students. Uttar Pradesh students who want to apply for improvement or have failed in any two subjects are ought to submit the form with fees. Students have to complete the procedure on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. As per the board notification, registration will start from May 17 and conclude on June 7, 2023.

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The dates released by the UPMSP is for the theory examination. Uttar Pradesh Board will release new dates for the practical examination as well. It is expected that the board will notify the dates soon. Hence students are advised to check the official website regularly for more updates.

Advertisement

The notification confirmed that only those students who have failed in two subjects can apply for the High School Improvement and Compartment Examination. Students who wish to appear in the compartment examination have to deposit Rs 256.50 as a fees. Students who will appear for Intermediate Compartment Examination from Arts, Science and Commerce are liable to pay Rs 306 as an examination fees.

After successfully, completing the form with prescribed examination fees, a student has to download the receipt and the application form. These documents then have to be sent to the concerned regional offices of the Council by registered post on the prescribed last date. It is to be remember that the process for the UP Board compartment or Improvement Examination is online and no regional centres will be liable to complete the procedure.

In case of any confusion, a student can contact school authorities or UPMSP helpline numbers. The call for the compartment and improvement examination are for Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th students, hence the board will generate separate links. Meanwhile, girls once again outperformed boys in the class 10th and 12th board exams. In terms of the class 10 results, girls passed with a pass percentage of 93.34 per cent, while boys qualified with 86.64 per cent. In the same way, girls qualified with an 83.00 per cent pass percentage in the class 12 results while boys passed with 69.34 per cent pass percentage.