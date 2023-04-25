UP Board Result 2023 Declared: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Today at 1:30 PM

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the long-awaited UP Board class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 results today. Over 58 lakh students were awaited the results this year.

A total of 89.78% of candidates passed the class 10th board exam in Uttar Pradesh. 75.52% of students who took the intermediate exam for the UP Board class of 2012 passed. Girls again did better than boys in the UP class 10th board exam this time, with females achieving 93.34% overall. Boys in the 12th grade pass at a rate of 69.34%, compared to 83.00% for girls.

The UP Board results 2023 is accessible at upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the state’s class 10 and 12 board exams must enter their roll number and school code on the official website in order to obtain their results online.

The Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year attracted a combined 58,85,745 applicants. A total of 31,16,487 students had registered for the high school exam, while 27,69,258 students had enrolled to write the intermediate exam. This is the highest number of registrations for UP board exams in the last five years, according to Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of UPMSP.

UP 10TH, 12TH BOARD RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official websites for the UPMSP results.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “UP Board Results 2023" on the home page.

Step 3: In the newly opened window, click on the result link for ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’.

Step 4: Fill out all the login fields and press “Submit."

Step 5: The UP Board 2023 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results and print them out for your records.

For the benefit of the students living in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh board has provided an option to check their results through SMS other than the official website. Students can get their scorecard and UP Board result 2023 through DigiLocker as well. UPMSP will make the notification available for scrutiny in addition to publishing the results of the board examination. Students who would like to submit a request for scrutiny must pay the application fee within the time period specified in the notification in order to be eligible for re-evaluation.

