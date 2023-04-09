UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP to Announce Classes 10, 12 Results Soon at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 date soon. As per reports, the UP board high school and intermediate results 2023 will be out by April 16, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. Once the result is out, students who have appeared for the UP Board exam 2023 will be able to check their results on the board’s official website— upmsp.edu.in.

Apart from the official website of the Board, the result for Class 10, 12 can also be checked on upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams for both classes began on February 16. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 3 while the exams for Class 12 concluded on March 4. One needs to score at least 33 per cent to pass the UP board exams 2023. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, need to appear for the compartment exams.

A total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. Out of the total, as many as 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate.

This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students. The evaluation process was scheduled to conclude on April 1, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres.

UP Board Results 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 is expected to be released on the same day like previous years. In 2022, UP Board released the high school and intermediate result on June 18, and the evaluation process was completed on May 5. This year, the process of checking copies was completed on March 31. Hence, the results are expected to be released soon.

