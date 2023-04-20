UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: The results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). Although any formal announcement of the date and time has not yet been made, the results are expected to be announced by April 27. Read More
After the results are announced, Class 10th students would be required to choose a stream for Class 11 and 12. Class 12th students would be eligible to take admissions into colleges or universities as per their interest. The students who feel unsatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation and those who fail to clear the exam will have to appear for the compartment.
Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks
Rank 2: Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks
Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki with 95% marks
Rank 4: Balkrishna from Fatehpur with 94.20%
Rank 5: Prakhar Pathak from Kanpur with 94%
Rank 1: Prince Patel with 586 marks
Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur, Kiran Kushwaha with 585 marks
Rank 3: Aniket Sharma with 584 marks
Rank 4: Palak Awasthi, Astha Singh with 583 marks
Rank 5: Ekta Verka, Atharav Srivastava, Nainsi Verma, Pranshi Dwivedi with 582 marks
In 2022, UP Board released the high school and intermediate result on June 18, and the evaluation process was completed on May 5. This year, the process of checking copies was completed on March 31. Hence, the results are expected to be released soon.
A total of 4,31,571 students did not appear for UP Board 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023. This includes 2,08,953 Class 10 students and 2,22,618 Class 12 students who did not take the tests.
The UP Board will allow students who are dissatisfied with their class 10 and 12 exam results to request for a scrutiny of their answer sheets. The notification for scrutiny will be released by the board jointly with the announcement of the board examination results. Students who would like to submit a request for scrutiny must pay the application fee by the deadline stated in the notification in order to be eligible…read more
Based on the UP Board Results past pattern, female students are expected to perform better and outperform male students for the sixth year in a row. Girls have consistently outperformed boys in class 10 exams over the course of the past five years and have also increased their pass percentage year after year…read more
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of the UP board — upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the UP Board Results 2023 link and select it.
Step 3: On the new window, click the ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ link.
Step 4: Enter the 10-digit UP Board 2023 roll number and other required details and press the “Submit" button.
Step 5. The UP Board Results 2023 will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Carefully review your results.
Step 7: Download the UP Board Results 2023 result and take a printout of it for future use.
The UP board has also set a record for conducting exams without encountering any difficulties, such as paper leaks or paper cancellations, for the first time in 30 years. Together with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) monitored the exam.
In 2022, girls outperformed boys in the class 10 results by a margin of almost 6 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 85.25 per cent, while the pass percentage for girls was 91.69 per cent.
The UP Board started evaluating Class 10 and 12 copies on March 18 and concluded it by March 31. Around 3.19 crore copies were checked by 1,43,933 appointed examiners in just 14 days. Of these, 1.86 crore copies were of Class 10 and 1.33 crore copies were for Class 12. The UP board concluded its assessment of the answer sheets before the April 1 due date.
This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams. Out of the total, as many as 31,16,487 students had registered for high school while 27,69,258 students enrolled themselves for intermediate…read more
Students who took the class 10 and 12 examinations can also access their results using the Digilocker app by following the given steps :
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Select the UP board option and then select class 10 or 12 results.
Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
The UP class 10 and 12 results are also available for students to access via SMS. Students must type “UP10" or “UP12" followed by their 10-digit roll number and send the message to 56263 in order to get their results on their mobile phones.
Students who have appeared for the classes 10 and 12 examinations can check their results on the board’s official website — upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in
A minimum score of 33 per cent is necessary for students to pass the UP board exams. The Uttar Pradesh board exams for class 10 and class 12 commenced on February 16. While the Class 10 exams concluded on March 3 and the Class 12 exams ended on March 4.
The results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP). The results are expected to be announced by this week. Soon after the results are announced, students who took the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams will be able to access their scores on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in…read more
The UP board exams attracted more than 58 lakh applicants this year. In addition, 27,69,258 students registered for Class 12 while 31,16,487 students registered for Class 10 examination 2023. Students appeared for the UP board exams this year from February to March. Class 10 exams began on February 16 and ended on March 3 while Class 12 exams commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 4.
This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3,19 crore student board exam answer sheets. Between 1.33 and 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students and Class 10 candidates were collected. 8,753 locations across the state, including 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres, hosted the Uttar Pradesh board exams.
