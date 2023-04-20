UP Board Result 2023 Date LIVE Updates: When and Where to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of the UP board — upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the UP Board Results 2023 link and select it.

Step 3: On the new window, click the ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ link.

Step 4: Enter the 10-digit UP Board 2023 roll number and other required details and press the “Submit" button.

Step 5. The UP Board Results 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully review your results.

Step 7: Download the UP Board Results 2023 result and take a printout of it for future use.