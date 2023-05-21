UP Board Results 2023: Academic Calendar 2023-24 Released, Class 10th, 12th Exams In February

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced its plan to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in February 2024. As per a Hindustan Times report, the UP board has released its academic calendar for the year 2023-24, which is in their possession. The report indicates that the pre-board practical exams for Class 12 are expected to take place by the second week of January 2024, while the theory examinations for both Class 10 and 12 students will be concluded by the third week of January 2024.

Furthermore, the annual exam of classes 9 and 11 is expected to be held by the third week of January next year and the result will be declared by the second week of February 2024. Meanwhile, the practical exams of UP Board will reportedly be conducted from January 21 to February 5 next year.

Advertisement

Through an official notice, the board has directed students to be aware of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme under the state government. They have also asked students to use the ODOP of their respective districts as designated.

For the uninitiated, the ODOP is an initiative introduced by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This initiative plans to encourage the state’s domestic production of several handicrafts, leather products, readymade clothes and others. The objective behind this initiative is to encourage indigenous and specialised products district-wise.

According to the calendar released by UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, students will not only develop self-reliance but also enhance their employment prospects by familiarizing themselves with and utilizing products under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. Schools in the state have been instructed to take students to various “Shilp Melas" or craft fairs organized within their districts and beyond.

Apart from the ODOP scheme, the UP Board has asked every student from Classes 9 to 12 to enrol themselves in the career guidance portal called - ‘Pankh’. This portal will help candidates to make wise decisions for choosing a career of their interest in the future. Schools are further advised to use email IDs in their daily use of learning process.

Advertisement

Teachers and concerned school authorities have also been asked to identify weak students in every class after the first quarterly exam that will be held in May. These specific students will be guided throughout the year so that they can score well in their respective high school and intermediate exams.

Moreover, for better preparation of the board examination – the UP board has come up with a portal called ‘Jigyasa on call’ or query on call. This portal will be launched soon, where students will be able to clarify their doubts and ask questions as well.