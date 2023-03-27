The evaluation of answer sheets of high school (Class 10) and intermediate examination (Class 12) of the UP Board is underway at a brisk pace. This process is likely to be over by the scheduled deadline of April 1. The work has been proceeding at 258 evaluation centres across Uttar Pradesh since March 18. The results of both examinations will be declared on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh board. According to the report published in News 18 Hindi, the UP board appointed 143933 examiners to evaluate the copies of class 10 and 12 students.

Reportedly, 3,19,00,00,000 copies needed to be checked and the examiners have evaluated 1,67,20,732 copies until March 23. According to the reports, the board can declare the result ahead of the fixed deadline after examining the remaining 1,51,79,268 copies. However, no specific date for the result declaration has been released by the Uttar Pradesh board yet. Once declared, students will need their roll number to download the UP Board result 2023 from the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in.

A senior official from UP Board shed more light on this topic in a conversation with the Hindustan Times. “The evaluation of copies of some subjects like Sanskrit, economics and geography among others is almost complete. The evaluation of answer sheets of some subjects even concluded on Sunday," said the official. According to a report published in News Track, Divyakant Shukla OSD (Officer on special duty) of UP Board is inspecting the number of copies checked daily. According to the report, CCTV Cameras have also been installed in the assessment rooms.

This year, 58,85,745 candidates registered for the high school and intermediate exams. The high school and intermediate exams commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 4. As stated in the News 18 Hindi report, the UP Board examinations were organised in 75 districts and two shifts.

